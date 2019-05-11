Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: List of E-branches for fresh currency notes issuance through SMS service

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will issue fresh currency notes for Eid-ul-Fitr between May 20 and May 31, 2019.



The State Bank has announced an SMS service through which people would get themselves registered before visiting the designated branches to get the fresh currency notes.

People are asked to send message to 8877 along with their CNIC numbers and branch codes of the bank.

SMS charges are Rs2 plus tax.

Consumers will receive an SMS carrying Redemption Code, E-Branch Address and Expiry Date of Redemption Code.

The consumers are asked to visit their respective e-branches along with original CNIC, a photocopy of the CNIC and the Redemption Code received through 8877.

The State Bank of Pakistan has issued list of 172 branches of Karachi for new currency notes.

People can also visit the SBP's head office to get the currency notes.



Here is the list of e-branches of Karachi







