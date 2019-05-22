Fans slam England team as they unveil their 2019 World Cup kit

England cricket team is getting bashed by its fans after it unveiled its ICC World Cup 2019 kit.



On Tuesday, the team showcased their jersey for International Cricket Council World Cup 2019 team which did not fare well with the fans.

Reportedly, the kit was made taking inspiration from the 1992 edition when England made it to the final.

A fan slamming the colour of the wrote: "Awful."

Another disapproving the jersey wrote: "Garbage bags."

Some of the fans also shared that the colour of the jersey is similar to that of India's.

However, England Test fast bowler Stuart Broad gave his thumbs up to the retro kit, saying: "A beautiful kit to lift the World Cup in."

The 12th edition of ICC World Cup will start on 30th May to 14 July 2019.