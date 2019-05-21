Shahid Afridi satisfied with selection of Pakistan’s World Cup squad

KARACHI: Pakistan’s world renowned cricket allrounder Shahid Khan Afridi has expressed his full satisfaction with the selection of the national squad for the forthcoming ICC Cricket World Cup and wished the selected boys the best of luck in the mega event.

He said in his latest tweet: “Now the squad is complete! Wahab and Amir bring the experience and with Shadab joining it will further strengthen our bowling, specially after trying various options. Batting already in good form. Now there is no excuse. Wishing everyone the best of luck, make us proud boys”.

The World Cup 2019 is beginning from May 30 and Pakistan will start their campaign from May 31 with a match against West Indies at Nottingham.