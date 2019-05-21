Currency Rate in Pakistan: US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham - 21 May 2019

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee plunged to a new all time-low in the open market today.

Following are the rates of US Dollar in the open market, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

The ECAP statement also mentioned the closing rates of Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies on May 20, Monday.



