Kartik Aaryan gives bad boy vibes in his new look for Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal

B-Town’s latest crush Kartik Aaryan who has not just fans swooning over him but also some of the top Bollywood ladies, and his latest look for his upcoming film has people awestruck even more.

The 28-year-old Luka Chuppi actor who is presently occupied with the filming process of Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal alongside newbie Sara Ali Khan has just unveiled his major transformation for his avatar in the film and fans can’t help but gush over it.

The actor was spotted sporting a causal look with an open flannel and swept-back hair with a French beard, giving absolute bad boy vibes.

Apart from Aaj Kal which is a sequel to Love Aaj Kal, the actor is also busy shooting Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar.