Radhika Merchant, Ambani's to-be daughter-in-law radiates in unseen photos

While two grand Ambani wedding shave subsided since the past year, people all around now have eyes on the third son of Mukesh Ambani, Anant and her longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant.

The youngest of the lot is presently relishing into his love-filled days with his lady love and in spite of there being no solid news about the two getting engaged, Radhika has easily settled into her role as the future daughter-in-law of the wealthy industrialist family and has gained quite some following as well.

In the latest circulating photos that somehow remained away from the limelight have now been sweeping hearts of people everywhere.

The beauty queen also known to be extremely ambitious and career-oriented was spotted in a bunch of pictures is rocking a variety of looks, donning eastern and traditional attires.



