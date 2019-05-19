PM Imran Khan should improve performance or head home: Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition for Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan should show his capabilities or apologize and head back home.

Addressing the media in Lahore, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that it is Pakistan’s misfortune to have a prime minister like Imran Khan.

“You will have to improve your performance or issue an apology and head back home,” he stated adding that “cursing will not fill the stomachs of a population of 220 million people.”

He further stated during the Iftar dinner of opposition leaders in the federal capital, political matters will be discussed while the public will not let PM Khan hide behind the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Moreover, he revealed that Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif will be informed of all matters discussed during the Iftar dinner.