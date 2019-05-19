England win the toss, opts to bat first against Pakistan in fifth ODI

Leeds: England has won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the fifth ODI in Leeds on Sunday.

For Pakistan Abid Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi replacing Imam-ul-Haq and Junaid Khan, according to PCB.



England captain Eoin Morgan returns to the side having missed out on Friday’s match after being banned for one game due to the slow over rate in the third ODI.



Other changes in the England squad include David Willey, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes along with Jonny Bairstow returning to the playing XI.







Playing XI

England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid,

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi