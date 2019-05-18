Careem's new 'on-call' service lets you book a ride without internet

Acclaimed ride-hailing service Careem has come forth solving a major issue many of its customers have faced in the past –that of internet connectivity disabling them from booking a ride on the app.

Solving this widely-faced problem, the transportation network company has now announced that it will be launching the Careem On-Call services for all the times when your internet bails on you.

The service enables users to call a cab from the service simply by a phone call or even an SMS charging Rs25.

The service is getting kicked off through their bike rides rolling out in Karachi’s ten locations primarily, these include, Civic Centre, Shaheen Complex, Millenium Mall, Karachi University [Maskan Gate], Teen Talwar, Jinnah Hospital, Nipa Chowrangi, Water Pump, Cantt Station and Amma Tower.

Customers will be able to book their rides by dialing 8990 or sending a text message on the same number, after which they will be asked to share their location code which will followed by a confirmation message of the Captain being on their way.



