Indian troops martyr three Kashmiris

Srinagar: Indian troops martyred three youth in Pulwama district of Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the wee hours in Bunpora Panzgam area of the district.

The troops also blew up a house in the area with explosive material. The operation continued till last reports came in.

An Indian police official claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops.

Meanwhile, demonstrations erupted in Panzgam against the killing of the youth.

Protesters toot to the streets and pelted Indian forces with stones.

The forces’ fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters.

The occupation authorities have snapped internet service in Awantipora and its adjoining areas.

The authorities also suspended train service in south Kashmir for the second day.

On the other hand, the troops have also launched similar operations in Dehruna area of Islamabad district and in Hathlangoo area of Sopore in Baramulla district. The authorities suspended mobile internet service Sopore.