Pakistan´s Imam-ul-Haq struck on elbow, X-ray shows no fracture

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan were dealt a major injury worry just a fortnight out from their first game of the World Cup when Imam-ul-Haq was forced to retire hurt during the fourth one-day international against England at Trent Bridge.

Imam, who posted a magnificent century in the meeting between the sides in Bristol on Tuesday, was struck on the left elbow attempting to pull a rising delivery from Mark Wood in the fourth over of the visitors’ innings.

The blow, which came to an unprotected part of the batsman’s body, caused Imam immediate discomfort.

The incident took place in the fourth over of the penultimate match of the five-game one-day international series at Trent Bridge, when Imam missed an intended pull off an 89 mile-per-hour (143 kilometres-per-hour) delivery from the Durham paceman.

Imam, fresh from his career-best 151 in the third ODI at Bristol on Tuesday, fell to the ground and winced on the turf in the agony.

The nephew of Pakistan great and selection chief, Inzamam-ul-Haq received several minutes´ treatment before retiring hurt on three not out, with the tourists then nine without loss.

Imam was sent to a local hospital for an X-ray, which showed that no fracture had been sustained, according to the Pakistani media.

World Cup hosts and tournament favourites England lead the five-match series 2-0.

Pakistan open their World Cup campaign at Trent Bridge, against West Indies, on May 31.