$10 million prize pot for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

LONDON: The winners of the 10-team tournament will earn a purse of $4 Million, the highest prize money to date, the ICC announced Friday.

The upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 will see the winners of the 10-team tournament earn a purse of $ 4 million, the highest prize money to date, along with the trophy that they will lift at Lord’s on 16 July.



The total prize pot of $10 million will see the runners-up assured of $2 million and the losing semifinalists $ 800,000 each at the end of the 46-day tournament being played across 11 venues from 30 May.

There are prizes for each league match won, in what promises to be a competitive tournament with the world’s best playing each other in a round-robin format.



