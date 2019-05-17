$10 million prize pot for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The winners of the 10-team tournament will earn a purse of $4 Million, the highest prize money to date, the ICC announced Friday.
The upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 will see the winners of the 10-team tournament earn a purse of $ 4 million, the highest prize money to date, along with the trophy that they will lift at Lord’s on 16 July.
The total prize pot of $10 million will see the runners-up assured of $2 million and the losing semifinalists $ 800,000 each at the end of the 46-day tournament being played across 11 venues from 30 May.
There are prizes for each league match won, in what promises to be a competitive tournament with the world’s best playing each other in a round-robin format.
