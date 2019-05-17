US F-16 crashed in California

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A US military F-16 fighter jet has crashed into a commercial building at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley, California, media reports say.
The pilot ejected and is being evaluated, local authorities stated.
The US Air Force confirmed the incident injuring five persons.
The military said the jet was assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and was conducting a training mission.
A US military F-16 fighter jet has crashed into a commercial building at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley, California, media reports say.
The pilot ejected and is being evaluated, local authorities stated.
The US Air Force confirmed the incident injuring five persons.
The military said the jet was assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and was conducting a training mission.