close
Fri May 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
May 17, 2019

US F-16 crashed in California

World

Web Desk
Fri, May 17, 2019

A US military F-16 fighter jet has crashed into a commercial building at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley, California, media reports say.

The pilot ejected and is being evaluated, local authorities stated.

The US Air Force confirmed the incident injuring five persons.

The military said the jet was assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and was conducting a training mission.

Latest News

More From World