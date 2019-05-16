ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammad Amir, Asif Ali to be included in Pakistan WC squad

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket managers have decided to include Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali in the final ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 squad.

The consultation between Head Coach Mickey Arthur and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq for the World Cup squad is completed and they have decided to include aggressive batsman Asif Ali and experienced Mohammad Amir in place of Abid Ali and Faheem Ashraf.

Asif has performed well in the two ODIs against England. He scored 51 in 36 balls in second match and hit another half century in the third ODI, which has impressed the selectors.

However, Mohammad Amir who is suffering from chickenpox, made his way into the final squad due to bad performance of bowlers in the last two matches and reported support of the chief selector.

Bowling legend Wasim Akram has also spoken in Amir’s favour, a few days ago.

Pakistan is scheduled to play two more matches against England before participating in the mega event, starting May 30.

All the teams have announced their squads for the world cup but can make changes without ICC approval till May 22 after which a tournament committee of governing body will approve changes.