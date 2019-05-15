29 more HIV positive cases detected in Larkana

LARKANA: HIV positive cases continued to surface here on Wednesday after as many as 1192 people of general population were screened here out of which 29 were detected HIV positive.



According to official figures of Sindh AIDS Control Program SACP so far 13876 people have been screened at various blood screening camps established in Ratodero taluka out of which 507 have been found HIV positive which included five cases found by PPHI.

Out of 507 cases only 97 are adults and 410 are children.

A senior doctor said here while talking to PPI said that a massive awareness (door-to-door drive) must be launched across the province to teach the people how to keep themselves away from being infected with the HIV.