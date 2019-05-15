190,000 job opportunities: ML-I project to create jobs for technical, non-technical workforce

ISLAMABAD: The Main Line-I (ML-I) project of Pakistan Railways, under which Peshawar-Karachi track to be upgraded, would create around 190,000 jobs for technical and non-technical workforce.



The project, being executed as part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would bring economic revolution not only in Pakistan Railways but also in the country, an official in the Ministry told APP on Wednesday.

He said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) had already been signed between Pakistan Railways and government of China during the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China.

Giving details of the project, the official said the development of ML-I would include fencing on both sides, repair of bridges and laying of new track from Peshawar to Karachi.

The project would remove all the unmanned level crossing on the railway network of ML-I which would also control trains’ accidents, the official added.

He said the ML-I would be completed in three phases and after the completion of the project, the minimum speed of the train would be 160 kilometer per hour.

The official said the present government was committed to run the affairs of the Pakistan Railways in transparent manner.

Unfortunately, he said, the previous government purchased engines from abroad and got commissions in the deals, setting aside national interests.

He said the scope of the project was induction of 50 locomotives, 300 passenger coaches and 2,000 freight wagons and up-gradation of Walton Training Academy.

With completion of ML-I, the official said freight volumes of Pakistan railways would considerably increase and help strengthen the national economy.