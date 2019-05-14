Saif Ali Khan says he wasn’t interested in being a ‘Nawab’

Acclaimed Bolywood actor Saif Ali Khan in a chat show with Arbaaz Khan has revealed he wasn’t interested in being a ‘Nawab’.



Appearing on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show ‘Pinch’, Saif Ali Khan was asked to react to some of the mean tweets people had made for him.

The tweets also had an intriguing question that said: “How does it feel on being a Nawab and still clinging on to rotten ‘hukumat’?”

To this, Saif had an apt reply: "I have never been interested in being a Nawab. I prefer eating kebabs."

Another tweet asked the 'Sacred Games' actor about how could he show up at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding wearing a white kurta pyjama, to which the actor replied: "The wedding was of Sonam’s, not mine."

On the work front, Saif will next be seen in the second season of the hit Netflix original ‘Sacred Games 2’ of which the teaser was shared recently.

