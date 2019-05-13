Shahid Afridi claims Karachi invented T20 format in cricket

KARACHI: Since Shahid Afridi’s autobiography 'Game Changer' has come to the town, the series of revelations does not seem to stop as former skipper shared some factual and controversial details about his personal and cricketing life in the book.

In his book, Afridi cast some light upon the shortest form of cricket as he wrote that there were not a lot to choose during his growing-up years even U-14 kids had to play 50-over games as Twenty20 cricket did not officially exist under International Cricket Council (ICC), adding that it was fairly common in Karachi's Ramadan cricket circuit.

He revealed that the T20 format is much older, and claimed that it was first invented and played in Karachi during the nights of Ramadan as players used to shun playing in the day time under the scorching heat during fasting hours.

Undoubtedly, the passion for this game is increasing in each coming generation as this format of cricket spread very quickly in the 1980s through the country from its starting point in Karachi. And it got much fame globally after ICC adopted it.

T20 matches are fast and furious, with something dramatic happening with every ball. At 20 overs each innings, matches are completed quickly, and it's easy to organise them after dusk during Ramadan.