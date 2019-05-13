UAE says four ships subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port

DUBAI: The UAE emirate of Fujairah has denied media reports that claimed a series of explosions had rocked its port on Sunday.



Four commercial vessels were targeted by “sabotage operations” near the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates without causing casualties, the foreign ministry was reported as saying on Sunday, without giving details of the nature of the sabotage.



The incident occurred near the UAE emirate of Fujairah, one of the world’s largest bunkering hubs which lies just outside the Strait of Hormuz, the ministry said in a statement.

Claims from a number of news outlets, which were then shared on social media, said there had been explosions on Sunday morning and that fires had broken out on some of the docked oil tankers in the port.

