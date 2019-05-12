close
Sun May 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 12, 2019

Pakistan successfully reach deal with IMF: Hafeez Sheikh

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, May 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan government has successfully reached a deal with the International Monetary fund (IMF) on Sunday.

Finance Adviser to Prime Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh revealed this while talking with media.

He said that Pakistan would get six billion dollars in three years under the monetary package from IMF.

Besides, Pakistan would get an additional amount of two to three billion dollars from World bank and Asian Development Bank.

Latest News

More From Pakistan