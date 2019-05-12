Pakistan successfully reach deal with IMF: Hafeez Sheikh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan government has successfully reached a deal with the International Monetary fund (IMF) on Sunday.

Finance Adviser to Prime Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh revealed this while talking with media.

He said that Pakistan would get six billion dollars in three years under the monetary package from IMF.

Besides, Pakistan would get an additional amount of two to three billion dollars from World bank and Asian Development Bank.