Shahid Afridi addresses backlash of forbidding daughters from playing cricket

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi after facing backlash over his statement of not letting his daughters play cricket, came forth on Sunday, defending his stance.

The former captain of the Pakistan team turned to Twitter addressing the criticism that came his way following his remarks of forbidding his daughters from playing the sport owing to ‘social and religious reasons.’

“My daughters are very precious to me! My life revolves around them. They all have some ambitions in life and I will support them while guiding them as a responsible father,” he stated.

He went on to add: “I don't judge anyone for what they do or meddle in people's life. I expect the same too from others. May Allah bless my daughters and daughters/women all over the world! Let people be.”

The cricket icon had landed in hot waters earlier after his recently released autobiography ‘Game Changer’ was reported to have stated: "Ajwa and Asmara are the youngest and love to play dress-up. They have my permission to play any sport, as long as they're indoors. Cricket? No, not for my girls. They have permission to play all the indoor games they want, but my daughters are not going to be competing in public sporting activities.”