PM Imran Khan lauded in unanimous resolution passed by US state of Georgia

Prime Minister Imran Khan was praised in a resolution passed on Friday in the state of Georgia, USA concerning his efforts of maintaining peace in the region.

The resolution passed unanimously earlier this week lauded PM Imran Khan for maintaining the stability in the region amidst the recent surge of tensions between India and Pakistan.

“The honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan remains steadfastly committed to peace with Pakistan’s neighbors and continues to promote mutual respect and understanding between cultures and religions, enhancing stability and promoting prosperity and diplomacy throughout the world,” read the resolution.

It further highlighted the friendship, admiration and respect shared between the country and the American state while also underlining the bonds of bilateral trade, beneficial businesses and economic interests.