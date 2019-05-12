Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has no answers for Jos Buttler

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur said neither he nor his bowlers have an idea of how to stop Jos Buttler, after the England wicket-keeper batsman struck a blistering 55-ball 110* on Saturday, 11 May.

Buttler is fast establishing himself as one of the best players to have represented England in limited-overs cricket. He holds five of the ten fastest hundreds for his country, the latest of which came in the second one-day international against Pakistan in Southampton.

Buttler whacked six fours and nine sixes in the span of just 66 minutes, and propelled England to 373/3 in their 50 overs. Pakistan's batsmen responded encouragingly, taking their team within 12 runs of England's total, but Buttler's knock ultimately trumped all else.

It left Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur at a loss to explain how Buttler was to be contained. "I don't know how you bowl to him," he said. "I've just asked the bowlers the same thing and they didn't have an answer either. But I don't think we're going to stop him, so we've got to try to get him out."

England captain Eoin Morgan, who revelled in an unbeaten 162-run stand with Buttler, was effusive in his praise for his team-mate, calling him the difference between the two sides.

"He seems to have a gear that not many of us have. I certainly don't have it, but it's great to watch," Morgan said. "He always seems to time his run really well, regardless of what time he comes in, he always seems to have enough balls to go on and bang a 50-ball hundred. He was brilliant and the difference in the two teams."

Buttler himself put his success down to maturing with time. "I'm maturing age-wise as well," he told Sky Sports. "I've learned a lot about myself and what works for me. I just think I've had some great experiences in the last few years, which you can always use [in any given situation]."