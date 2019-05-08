close
Wed May 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 8, 2019

Sham Idrees introduces Shahmeer Abbas as his all-weather friend

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 08, 2019

KARACHI: Canada-based YouTuber  Sham Idrees,  who along with his wife Queen Froggy faced mob attack last weekend- has introduced Shahmeer Abbas as his all-weather friend.

After a tragic incident of violence that left his wife Froggy wounded, Sham Idrees  took to his Instagram handle and  shared a photo of Shahmeer Abbas - a Pakistan based YouTube influencer- captioning: "When the whole world was against me and @queenfroggy, this man stood by me." 

Sham added that  the silence doesn’t mean "you are weak. It shows you are strong but if you get pushed your response will be great because Allah is always with the Truth".


Shahmeer Abbas is the one who came in support  of Sham and  Queen Froggy after the feud  between them  and  another YouTuber Ducky Bhai reached to a new level when an individual 'punched Shaam’s wife Froggy in face'.

In response to the comments against the YouTubers, Shahmeer uploaded a video clip showing a man assaulting sham and his wife  during an event at a Mall in Karachi.

Shahmeer  also shared his words with the video, saying, "took to his alot of people were talking s*** that froggy is a liar yai wo blah blah blah. So here's the evidence of a guy punching Froggy."


On  the other hand, Sham-Ducky war seems  to  head towards resolution as YouTubers Zaid, Mooroo, and Ducky Bhai have released apology videos and have stated that they want to put an end to this situation. 

Sham  and Froggy,  who are in Pakistan to promote tourism, create funny content on YouTube  to entertain  and have over 1.7 million subscribers and 0.6 million subscribers, respectively. 

 While the Ducky Bhai  also has a huge fan followings all over the world, particularly in Pakistan. 


Latest News

More From Entertainment