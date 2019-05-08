Sham Idrees introduces Shahmeer Abbas as his all-weather friend

KARACHI: Canada-based YouTuber Sham Idrees, who along with his wife Queen Froggy faced mob attack last weekend- has introduced Shahmeer Abbas as his all-weather friend.



After a tragic incident of violence that left his wife Froggy wounded, Sham Idrees took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of Shahmeer Abbas - a Pakistan based YouTube influencer- captioning: "When the whole world was against me and @queenfroggy, this man stood by me."

Sham added that the silence doesn’t mean "you are weak. It shows you are strong but if you get pushed your response will be great because Allah is always with the Truth".







Shahmeer Abbas is the one who came in support of Sham and Queen Froggy after the feud between them and another YouTuber Ducky Bhai reached to a new level when an individual 'punched Shaam’s wife Froggy in face'.



In response to the comments against the YouTubers, Shahmeer uploaded a video clip showing a man assaulting sham and his wife during an event at a Mall in Karachi.

Shahmeer also shared his words with the video, saying, "took to his alot of people were talking s*** that froggy is a liar yai wo blah blah blah. So here's the evidence of a guy punching Froggy."





On the other hand, Sham-Ducky war seems to head towards resolution as YouTubers Zaid, Mooroo, and Ducky Bhai have released apology videos and have stated that they want to put an end to this situation.



Sham and Froggy, who are in Pakistan to promote tourism, create funny content on YouTube to entertain and have over 1.7 million subscribers and 0.6 million subscribers, respectively.

While the Ducky Bhai also has a huge fan followings all over the world, particularly in Pakistan.