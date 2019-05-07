West Indies batsman Seymour Nurse dies

LONDON: Former West Indies batsman Seymour Nurse has died at the age of 85 after a long illness.

Barbados-born Nurse made his Test debut against England in 1960 and was a powerful middle-order batsman and top-class fielder.

Nurse, who was a Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1967, scored 2,523 runs in 29 Tests at an average of 47.60.

He finished his Test career by making 258 against New Zealand at Christchurch in 1969 -- the highest score by a cricketer in his final Test innings.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of West Indies batting legend Seymour Nurse on Monday in his native Barbados, after battling illness," said a statement from Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt.

"The Caribbean and the game have indeed lost a true legend. Seymour was one of the greatest batsmen ever to play the game and typified all the best of West Indian batting - flamboyant stroke-play combined with powerful hitting and an insatiable appetite for runs."

Desmond Haynes, the former West Indies opening batsman, posted a tribute on Facebook, saying: "My coach my mentor, we all from the Holders Hill area love this man.

"We used to walk like Seymour, bat like him and try to talk like him. Thanks for everything you have done for me."