Shoaib Malik to rejoin Pak cricket team in England on May 9

LAHORE: Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik will rejoin the Pakistan cricket team in Southampton on May 9 and will be available for selection for the second One-Day International against England to be played on Saturday (May 11).

Malik was granted 10 days by the Pakistan team management to return home to deal with a personal issue, a spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board here on Tuesday said.