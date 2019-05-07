close
Tue May 07, 2019
May 7, 2019

Shoaib Malik to rejoin Pak cricket team in England on May 9

Tue, May 07, 2019

LAHORE: Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik will rejoin the Pakistan cricket team in Southampton on May 9 and will be available for selection for the second One-Day International against England to be played on Saturday (May 11).

Malik was granted 10 days by the Pakistan team management to return home to deal with a personal issue, a spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board here on Tuesday said.

