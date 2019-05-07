Shoaib Malik to rejoin Pak cricket team in England on May 9

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik will rejoin the Pakistan cricket team in Southampton on May 9 and will be available for selection for the second One-Day International against England to be played on Saturday (May 11).
Malik was granted 10 days by the Pakistan team management to return home to deal with a personal issue, a spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board here on Tuesday said.
