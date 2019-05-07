Asad Umar agrees to rejoin cabinet: sources

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Asad Umar has agreed to rejoin the Federal Cabinet, Geo News reported Tuesday.



Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad reportedly played a key role in convincing Asad Umar and he met the former finance minister thrice in the past few days.

After today's meeting between them, Asad Umar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, the report said.

Quoting unnamed sources, the TV channel said that the meeting with the prime minister is a part of efforts to bring Umar back into the cabinet and he will be taking oath soon.

Asad Umar quit last month as finance minister after PM Imran Khan asked him to take portfolio of petroleum, which he refused and opted to step down.

Later on, Dr Hafeez Sheikh was tasked with the responsibility of running the affairs of finance.