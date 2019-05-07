Ammara Butt, one of the newbie Pakistani actors to watch out for

There is a new firecracker in town that has caught everyone’s attention and she goes by the name of Ammara Butt who has taken the small screens in Pakistan by storm through her versatility with the characters she plays.

The budding starlet made a name for herself after delivering a sizzling performance in the drama serial De Ijazat and continuing the impressive streak with Sarmad Khoosat’s miniseries Akhri Station where she proved that she is here to stay.

Ammara is definitely a new face on Pakistani television to watch out for as she is racking up praises for her current drama serial as well alongside Imran Ashraf, titled Ranjha Ranjha Kardi where she essays the supportive role of a naïve college student.