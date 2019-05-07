DC Comics sends Ramadan greetings to Muslims across the world

DC Comics, publishers of books featuring Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and other superheros, wished Muslims all around the globe a happy and peaceful Ramadan.



Extending greetings to mark the start of Ramadan 2019, DC Comics in a Twitter message wrote:

" Ramadan Mubarak! Wishing you a peaceful and happy #Ramadan."

Muslims across the world fast during the days Ramadan and make special prayers at night.



The month traditionally begins with a new moon sighting, marking the start of the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

During this period, Muslims observe fast abstaining from food, drink, and other certain activities during daylight hours.

Ramadan ends when the first crescent of the new moon is sighted again. Eid-ul- Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.