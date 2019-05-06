Who is Ducky Bhai and what is his fight with Sham Idrees and Queen Froggy?

You'd really have to be living under a rock to be unaware of the recent controversy between YouTubers Ducky Bhai (Saad-ur-Rehman) and Sham Idrees whose ugly spat has taken over the deepest darkest dungeons of the inter-web lately.

The feud that kick-started somewhere in 2018 has escalated to such a frightening level that on Sunday Sham Idrees and his wife Queen Froggy were attacked by a violent mob in Karachi during their meet and greet at a local mall.



For the uninitiated, Ducky Bhai and Sham Idrees are both content creators on YouTube enjoying huge fan bases each.

It all started last year when Ducky Bhai uploaded a roast video targeting Sham Idrees and Queen Froggy calling them out on the 'click bait, fake content' they produce.



Needless to say, this did not go down well with Sham and Froggy who retaliated by calling Ducky Bhai and other Pakistani content creators like him as 'tiny YouTubers'.



This of course united the entire YouTube community against the couple, which also included Zaid Ali T, Shahveer Jaffery, Mooroo and other eminent social media personalities.

However, things got out of hand when Sham Idrees allegedly started to threaten Ducky Bhai's family.

This occurred recently in the wake of Sham's current trip to Pakistan wherein he kept insisting Ducky Bhai to collaborate with him on his upcoming videos.



On Ducky's refusal, Sham reportedly approached his father and threatened to put him behind bars on the pretence of being involved in cyber crime.

Ducky Bhai had then gone on record to say Sham has tried to harass his family, in a video that has reached more than three million views on YouTube since.

As a result of this drama, Sham Idrees and Froggy unfortunately faced the wrath of Ducky Bhai's fans on Sunday during their meet and greet in Karachi where they were allegedly attacked and hit by a charged mob.

Meanwhile, condemning this, Ducky Bhai took to YouTube to express disapproval of the entire incident stating how 'physical violence is unacceptable at all cost' and that he 'stands with Sham amidst the entire fiasco'.



Ducky Bhai concluded his video by calling an end to the unbridled, hate-spewing spat between YouTubers saying that it will not reap any fruits but further divide the content creators' community by inciting war and violence.