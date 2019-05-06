Instagram rolls out specialised lantern filter for Ramadan 2019

Widely used photo and video sharing app Instagram has introduced specialised filter for Ramadan for the first time ever.



This new filter is available to all the users via Instagram stories and offers a unique look to the users.

The ‘lantern’ effect adds a dim yellow-orange light with crescent moons adding a slight bokeh to the image.

The feature is especially introduced for the holy month of Ramadan to encourage the users to share their greetings and traditional pictures in the blessed month.

The filter introduced by social media app is its first ever campaign related to Ramadan called #MonthOfGood.

As reported by Instagram, from 16th to 14th June last year there were over 15 million posts regarding the Holy month of Ramadan.

Instagram through this new feature is allowing users to share kindness and celebrate the month of peace globally.