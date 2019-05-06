Fawad Chaudhry's hilarious faux pas: Minister trolled for saying Suparco sent Hubble Telescope to space

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry is being trolled on the internet world brutally after he mistakenly said the Hubble Space Telescope was sent into space by Pakistan's aeronautics and aerospace research agency Suparco, instead of NASA.



The minister was speaking on Geo News' talk show Naya Pakistan when he said that the "the world's biggest telescope … was sent by Suparco [Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission]".

The minister told talk show host Shahzad Iqbal: "… one of the ways to see is the Hubble Telescope, which is the world’s biggest telescope and was sent [into space] by Suparco, which is installed in a satellite."

He went on to add, "Then there are other satellites, and there are other [types of] technologies."

A torrent of memes and trolling posts have made its way to the internet following Chaudhry's statement.



