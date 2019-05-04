close
Sat May 04, 2019
World

Web Desk
May 4, 2019

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court calls on Muslims to look for Ramadan moon

World

Web Desk
Sat, May 04, 2019

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on  Muslims to look for the moon signalling start of Ramadan.

The court asked the people to look for Ramadan moon  in Saudi Arabia on the evening of Saturday, Shaaban 29, 1440 AH  and inform the nearest court of those who see it with the naked eye or through the binoculars.

Ramadan moon sighting in Pakistan

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is due to hold a meeting on Sunday to sight moon of Ramadan 2019.

Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would chair the meeting in Karachi, said an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. 

Talking to state-run APP news agency, he said the other members of committee would attend Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees at their respective places.

