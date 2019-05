Pakistan team named for World Disability Cricket Series - 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) on Thursday announced the 15-member squad to feature in the inaugural Physical Disability World Series – 2019, to be held in Worcestershire, England from August 5 to 13.

Squad: Nihar Alam (captain), Jahanzeb Tiwana (vice-captain), Hasnain Alam, Saif Ullah (wk), M Shahbaz, Wajid Alam, Majid Hussain, Hamza Hameed, Abdullah Ejaz, Waqaf Shah, Hammad Shaukat, Matloob Qureshi, M Haris, Zubair Saleem, Farhan Saeed.

Reserve players: Rehan Ghani Mirza, Adil Abbasi, Kashif Nawaz, Arif Richard and Sher Ali.