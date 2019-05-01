Try these special Iftar recipes this Ramzan: Thai-style Tempura, Cheese Meatballs, Chicken & Walnut Salad, Chicken on Roasted Potatoes, Onion Kebab, Potato & Peanut Cutlets

Tired of cramming up your Iftar table with the usual, traditional recipes every year? Fret not, as this Ramadan we are here to sort out your daily Iftar and Seher menu with a diverse yet lip-smacking assortment of dishes.





Thai-style Tempura

Ingredients:

Tofu (cubed) 1 cup

Bean sprouts (small pieces) 1 1/2 cup



Potatoes (cubed) 1 cup



Red capsicum (cut finely) 1



Tomato (cubed) 1



Spring onions (cut finely) 3 stalks



Green chilli (cut finely) 1



Oil 1 cup



Spring onions, tomatoes, green chillies - for garnishing



Sauce Ingredients:

Cornflour 1/2 cup

Refined flour (sieved) 1 cup



Baking powder 1 tbsp



Cold water 1 cup



Sugar 1 tsp



Soya sauce 2 tbsp



Eggs 2



Method:

Take a bowl and mix all sauce ingredients in it thoroughly.

Add in all ingredients for the tempura except oil.



In a wok, put oil and heat it. One by one fry one tbsp of tempura each till golden and remove.



To garnish, add diced spring onions, tomatoes and green chillies.











Cheese Meatballs

Ingredients:



Beef mince 1/2 kg

Onion 1



Egg 1



Breadcrumbs 1 cup



Mozzarella cheese (cubed) 500 grams



Parmesan cheese 1 tbsp



Black pepper powder 1 tsp



Paprika 1 tsp



Mustard paste 1 tbsp



Worcestershire sauce 1 tbsp



Garlic (chopped) 2 tbsp



Salt 1/2 tsp



Mixed vegetables as a side



Method:

In a bowl, mix egg, onion, parmesan cheese, black pepper, paprika, bread crumbs, garlic, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, oil and salt with the beef mince.

Make meatballs with a piece of mozzarella in between of each.



Grease an oven-tray; place meatballs on it and bake in a pre-heated oven at 200 degrees for 20 minutes, remove.



In a wok, stir fry vegetables in 1 tbsp of oil.



Season with salt and pepper and serve with meatballs.







Chicken and Walnut Salad

Ingredients:

Chicken breasts 250 grams

Yogurt (whipped) 1/2 cup



Walnuts (powdered) 4 tbsp



Bread pieces (fried) 1 slice



Cucumber 1



Tomato 1



Fresh milk 1/2 cup



Oil 1 tbsp



Salt 1/2 tsp



Lettuce leaves for garnishing



Method:

Cut chicken breasts in cubes.

Heat oil in frying pan, cook chicken until tender and remove



Mix all ingredients except chicken and bread in a bowl



Place yogurt mixture in a serving dish. Place chicken on top of yogurt.



Put bread pieces on one side and decorate with lettuce. Serve.







Chicken on Roasted Potatoes

Ingredients

300 grams of chicken mince

3 potatoes



3 green chilies



1 egg



1 tomato



1 onion



1 red capsicum



2 tablespoons of parsley



½ teaspoon black pepper powder



¼ bunch of mint leaves



Oil for frying



Salt as required



Green olives for garnishing in the end



Method:

Heat oil in a wok and slice potatoes into round chip-like shape.

Add the sliced potatoes into the pre-heated oil.



Put mince, onion, capsicum, green chilies, mint leaves, parsley. Egg, black pepper, tomato and salt in a blender and blend.



Set the fried chips on an oven tray and put one tablespoon of the blended mix on each chip.



Put the tray in an oven pre-heated at 200 degrees centigrade for ten minutes. Garnish olives on top and devour the delicious snack.







Potato and Peanut Cutlets

Ingredients:

2 boiled potatoes

½ cup friend and crushed peanuts



½ cup boiled kernels



1 finely chopped capsicum



1 beaten egg



½ cup fresh milk



1 cup breadcrumbs



2 teaspoons crushed red chilies



1 tablespoon crushed pomegranate seeds



½ teaspoon salt



Oil for frying



Method:

Mash the boiled potatoes and add peanuts, corn, milk, pomegranate seeds, red chilies, salt, capsicum and mix thoroughly.

Shape the thick dough into small cutlets and coat them first with egg and then with breadcrumbs.



Heat oil in a pan and fry the coated cutlets till they turn golden.







Onion Kebab

Ingredients

½ kilograms beef mince

1 fried onion



1 onion



4 green chilies



5 garlic cloves



1 ginger medium sized



½ teaspoon powdered nutmeg and mace



1 teaspoon cumin seeds



1 teaspoon powdered hot spices



1 teaspoon turmeric powder



1 tablespoon red chili powder



3 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander



1 tablespoon poppy seeds



4 tablespoon roasted gram flour



125 grams kidney fat



1 tablespoon oil



Salt as required



Method: