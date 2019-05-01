Two killed in US university campus shooting

CAROLINA: Two people were killed and several injured in a shooting at the University of North Carolina´s Charlotte campus on Tuesday , staff and local media reported.

At least four people were injured in firing incident, who were shifted to nearby medical facility. Two of them were reportedly being treated for life-threatening injuries. One person has been taken into custody.

While the law enforces were sweeping the affected buildings, the university tweeted.

Video, posted to twitter by a student, shows people fleeing a campus library as police sprinted toward the building.







"Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location," the emergency office said. police were "sweeping buildings" and calling on students to follow officers' instructions.



Another image posted on Twitter shows a door where the glass is all over the floor inside a building.









