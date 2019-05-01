Two killed in US university campus shooting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAROLINA: Two people were killed and several injured in a shooting at the University of North Carolina´s Charlotte campus on Tuesday , staff and local media reported.
At least four people were injured in firing incident, who were shifted to nearby medical facility. Two of them were reportedly being treated for life-threatening injuries. One person has been taken into custody.
While the law enforces were sweeping the affected buildings, the university tweeted.
Video, posted to twitter by a student, shows people fleeing a campus library as police sprinted toward the building.
"Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location," the emergency office said. police were "sweeping buildings" and calling on students to follow officers' instructions.
Another image posted on Twitter shows a door where the glass is all over the floor inside a building.
CAROLINA: Two people were killed and several injured in a shooting at the University of North Carolina´s Charlotte campus on Tuesday , staff and local media reported.
At least four people were injured in firing incident, who were shifted to nearby medical facility. Two of them were reportedly being treated for life-threatening injuries. One person has been taken into custody.
While the law enforces were sweeping the affected buildings, the university tweeted.
Video, posted to twitter by a student, shows people fleeing a campus library as police sprinted toward the building.
"Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location," the emergency office said. police were "sweeping buildings" and calling on students to follow officers' instructions.
Another image posted on Twitter shows a door where the glass is all over the floor inside a building.