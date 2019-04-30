Rohit Sharma hits stumps to express anger against umpire's decision

KOLKATA: Indian batsman and the captain of Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma lost his cool on Sunday, showing dissent against an umpiring decision during the KKR vs MI IPL 2019 clash and was fined for his indecent and unethical action at the Eden Garden.

Chasing a massive target of 233, Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 12 by Harry Gurney in the fourth over. Rohit Sharma was given out LBW by the umpire, he went for review the decision. Replays showed that the ball was hitting the leg stump and got out as the DRS decision going in favour of 'Umpire's Call'.

Unhappy with the decision, Rohit Sharma hit the stumps with his bat in front of the umpire standing at the non-striker's end and then trudged off the field.

His incident behavior on the field quickly went viral on social media, and cricket lovers expressed their displeasure at Rohit Sharma's "petulant" reaction.



Sharma was fined 15 per cent of his match fees for his troubles. During the hearing with the match referee after the game, Rohit accepted the sanction.

"Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians batsman and captain, was fined 15 percent of his match fees for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata," an IPL media advisory read.

"Mr. Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction."



