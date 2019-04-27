Farooq Sattar and other MQM-P leaders refute charges in media houses attack case

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar along with Amir Khan and others appeared before the anti-terrorism court on Saturday in reference to the media houses attack case.

The MQM-P leadership comprising of Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Kunwar Naveed, Shahid Pasha and others had been summoned by the court today in the presence of the case’s investigation officer and prosecution witness Judicial Magistrate Kaleemullah.

Reports revealed that the witness was cross-examined by the counsel while Judicial Magistrate Kaleemullah led an identification procession of the accused presented the records in the court.

The complainant of the case has also been summoned by the court in the case’s next hearing on May 11.

The accused in the case, on the other hand, have negated the charges in the case.

On August 22, 2016, MQM workers had conducted attacks on media houses in the countries subsequent to their leader’s anti-national speech.