Bilawal clarifies use of word 'samajhti' for PM Imran had been a mere gaffe

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari came forward on Saturday issuing a clarification for using the female variation of ‘samajhti’ for Prime Minister Imran Khan in retaliation for his ‘sahiba’ comment.



The PPP chief who had faced immense backlash for responding to the premier’s ‘sexist’ remark with more sexism, during a talk with the party workers said that the use of the word ‘samajhti’ by him had been unintentional and was uttered by mistake.

He stated that due to him not having complete fluency in the Urdu language, he had made the mistake.

Earlier, Bilawal had been widely criticized for stooping to the same level as Prime Minister Imran Khan for using the female variant ‘samajhti’ for him instead of the male, subsequent to his ‘sahbiba’ comment.