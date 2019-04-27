Pakistan rolls out visa on arrival facility for 48 countries: Information ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry issued on Saturday a notification for the new visa policy which would permit nationals of at least 48 countries to come to in Pakistan on visa on arrival.

The notification released states that the new policy has been in effect since April 15, 2019 and would relax restriction for those holding the passports from Brazil, Germany, Iran, Malaysia, Russia, Turkey, China, Sri Lanka, Australia, and Denmark.

The notification further revealed that citizens of the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Afghanistan and India will not be able to benefit from the policy amongst other nations.

Moreover, it stated that the visa will be granted to countries for a period of three months in the beginning.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, had earlier announced on March 13, that a visa on arrival policy will be rolling out for countries including UAE, Turkey, Malaysia and China.