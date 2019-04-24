tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The top layer of the planet earth is called the lithosphere comprising Earth's crust and the top most part of the mantle.
Regarded as the most rigid of all Earth's layer, lithosphere is the one where most geological activities that affect the planet take place.
The Earth's crust holds the utmost importance since it supports human and plant life and contains elements key to human development.
The most abundant elements in the Earth's crust are given below:
Courtesy: worldatlas.com
