close
Wed Apr 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

MISC

Web Desk
April 24, 2019

The Most Abundant Elements In The Earth's Crust

MISC

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 24, 2019

The top layer of the planet earth is called the lithosphere comprising Earth's crust and the top most part of the mantle.

Regarded as the most rigid of all Earth's layer, lithosphere is the one where most geological activities that affect the planet take place.

The Earth's crust holds the utmost importance since it supports human and plant life and  contains elements key to human development.

The most abundant elements in the Earth's crust are given below:


Courtesy: worldatlas.com 

Latest News

More From MISC