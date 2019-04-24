close
Wed Apr 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
April 24, 2019
´Shattered´: Sri Lankan cricketer recounts church bombing horror

´Shattered´: Sri Lankan cricketer recounts church bombing horror
Read More

Video: Suspected Sri Lanka suicide bomber entering church

A video of one of the suspected suicide bomber of Sri Lanka church attack has appeared on the...

Read More

Sri Lanka bombings toll rises to 359: police

World

AFP
Wed, Apr 24, 2019

Colombo: The toll in a series of suicide bomb blasts on Easter Sunday targeting hotels and churches in Sri Lanka has risen to 359, police said Wednesday.

The additional deaths were the result of the wounded dying of their injuries. At least 500 people were injured in the attacks.

Related Stories

The blasts have been claimed by Daesh, with Sri Lanka’s government pointing the finger at the little-known local Islamist group National Thowheeth Jama’ath, but saying the group likely had "international" help.

"Certainly the security apparatus is of the view that there are foreign links and some of the evidence points to that," Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told media on Tuesday night.

"We’ve been following up on this claim, there were suspicions that there were links with ISIS (Daesh)," he added.

Overnight, Sri Lankan police carried out fresh raids, detained 18 more people in their hunt for those involved in the attacks.

Nearly 60 people have been detained since the Sunday blasts, which ripped through high-end hotels and churches packed with Easter worshippers in the capital Colombo and beyond.

It is the worst violence in the country since the end of a Tamil insurgency a decade ago.

Latest News

More From World