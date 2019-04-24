Iran promises to investigate Ormara incident: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said Iran had promised to investigate Ormara incident to remove Pakistan’s concerns about the incident.

He said Pakistan wanted peaceful and stable relations with its neighboring country to eliminate terrorism from the region.

Talking to a private media channel, Qureshi said Pakistan had already shared the details of Ormara terror incident with Iranian authorities.

Pakistan had also helped Iran in recovering their kidnapped border guard personnel, he added.

He said Afghanistan and Iranian territories were being used for carrying out terror acts in Pakistan.

The FM said he had a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Jawad Zarif on April 20 and took him into confidence about Omara incident who promised to address Pakistan's concern.

He said everyone knew that India was behind terrorist activities in Balochistan.