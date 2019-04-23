Pakistan cricket team arrives in London

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Pakistan cricket team has arrived here on Tuesday on the 83-day long tour of England.
The team, led by Sarfraz Ahmed, will play three warm-up matches and then a series against England before the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup – 2019, beginning from May 30.
Pakistan will play one Twenty20 International and five One-day Internationals during the series against England.
Their first match in the World Cup will be held against West Indies on May 31.
