Tue Apr 23, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
April 23, 2019

Pakistan cricket team arrives in London

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 23, 2019

LONDON: Pakistan cricket team has arrived here on Tuesday on the 83-day long tour of England.

The team, led by Sarfraz Ahmed, will play three warm-up matches and then a series against England before the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup – 2019, beginning from May 30.

Pakistan will play one Twenty20 International and five One-day Internationals during the series against England.

Their first match in the World Cup will be held against West Indies on May 31.

