Toll in Sri Lanka blasts rises to 310: police spokesman

Colombo: The toll from a string of deadly suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka has risen to 310, with several people dying of their injuries overnight, a police spokesman said Tuesday.
Around 500 people were wounded in the blasts, Ruwan Gunasekera said in a statement.
He added that 40 people were now under arrest in connection with the attacks, which Sri Lanka´s government has blamed on a previously little-known terrorist group, National Thowheeth Jama´ath.
