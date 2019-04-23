close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
World

AFP
April 23, 2019

Toll in Sri Lanka blasts rises to 310: police spokesman

World

AFP
Tue, Apr 23, 2019

Colombo: The toll from a string of deadly suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka has risen to 310, with several people dying of their injuries overnight, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

Around 500 people were wounded in the blasts, Ruwan Gunasekera said in a statement.

He added that 40 people were now under arrest in connection with the attacks, which Sri Lanka´s government has blamed on a previously little-known terrorist group, National Thowheeth Jama´ath.

