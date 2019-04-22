close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
April 22, 2019

Five dead as buildings collapse in Philippine quake

World

AFP
Mon, Apr 22, 2019

Manila, April 22, 2019 (AFP) -Five people were killed when at least two buildings collapsed as a strong earthquake rocked the northern Philippines, a local official said.

Three bodies have been pulled out of a collapsed building in the town of Porac, while an old woman and her grandchild were crushed to death by another building in the town of Lubao, provincial governor Lilia Pineda told ABS-CBN television.

"The quake has caused a blackout," she said, hampering rescue efforts in the early evening as night closed in.


Latest News

More From World