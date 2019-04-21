Jahangir Tareen condemns social media campaign against Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Jahangir Khan Tareen on Sunday condemned a social media campaign against former finance minister Asad Umar.

The senior PTI leader took to Twitter and said he holds Umar in the highest regard since they have struggled together against the status-quo for more than eight years.

" I vehemently condemn Farhan Virk's campaign against Asad Umar," he said while referring to a self-proclaimed PTI's social media representative.



"Asad continues to be part and parcel of PTI senior leadership and we all value his role ," Tareen wrote.

Asad Umar on Thursday stepped down as finance minister after refusing to assume charge of another ministry.

He, however, assured the government of his support saying only Imran Khan can build Naya Pakistan.