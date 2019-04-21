close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
April 21, 2019

Indian cricketers fined for derogatory remarks about women

Sports

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 21, 2019

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fined all-rounder Hardik Pandya and batsman KL Rahul  for making "sexist, disrespectful and racist" comments about women.

The BCCI has  ordered each of them to pay Rs 2 million for their comments they made during a TV show. 

As per details, Pandya 25, and Rahul 27, were guests on Indian programme Koffee with Karan in January. On the show, Pandya spoke about "hook-ups" with several women and said he liked to observe women at bars and nightclubs.

He even  boasted about being open with his parents about the liaisons, whlie  Rahul was more reserved with his comments.

Both the players were subsequently sent home from India's tour of Australia. They missed five matches and lost out on match fees .

Later the bans were lifted as the players had shown regret and apologised for the comments but that they had to "make amends".

A BCCI ombudsman wrote in his report: "In our country the game of cricket is often treated as religion, revered and the cricketers are idolised," adding that a player of international standing needs to bear in mind that he is shouldering a responsibility towards society all the time.

India captain Virat Kohli had described the remarks as "inappropriate" before the players were suspended.

Latest News

More From Sports