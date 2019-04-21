Indian cricketers fined for derogatory remarks about women

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fined all-rounder Hardik Pandya and batsman KL Rahul for making "sexist, disrespectful and racist" comments about women.

The BCCI has ordered each of them to pay Rs 2 million for their comments they made during a TV show.

As per details, Pandya 25, and Rahul 27, were guests on Indian programme Koffee with Karan in January. On the show, Pandya spoke about "hook-ups" with several women and said he liked to observe women at bars and nightclubs.

He even boasted about being open with his parents about the liaisons, whlie Rahul was more reserved with his comments.



Both the players were subsequently sent home from India's tour of Australia. They missed five matches and lost out on match fees .

Later the bans were lifted as the players had shown regret and apologised for the comments but that they had to "make amends".

A BCCI ombudsman wrote in his report: "In our country the game of cricket is often treated as religion, revered and the cricketers are idolised," adding that a player of international standing needs to bear in mind that he is shouldering a responsibility towards society all the time.

India captain Virat Kohli had described the remarks as "inappropriate" before the players were suspended.

