Fri Apr 19, 2019
Sci-Tech

April 19, 2019

New Whatsapp feature to block users from taking chat screenshots

Fri, Apr 19, 2019

Whatsapp is reported to have  rolled  out a new beta version that blocks users from taking screenshot of conversations.

According to  reports,   the Facebook-owned messaging app   has been working on implementing biometric authentication for Android phones. 

WhatsApp beta update on Google Play Store shows a new development for biometric authentication.

Those who use fingerprint sensor to lock/unlock WhatsApp will not be allowed to take screenshots of chats.

If a user enable this new feature for Android, the users at the receiving  end would not be able to take screeshot,

As of now, there's no information when this new feature will roll out, or whether it will be announced for Android, iOS or both.

On Android phones, users will find biometric authentication from Settings > Account > Privacy. 

 If WhatsApp doesn’t recognise the fingerprint and there are too many failed attempts, WhatsApp will be locked for a few minutes.

