Fri Apr 19, 2019
World

April 19, 2019

Man chops off finger after mistakenly voting for BJP

Fri, Apr 19, 2019

NEW DELHI: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supporter choped off his finger in Bulandshahr constituency, India after mistakenly voting for Bharatya Janata Party (BJP).

According to  Hindustan Times, a 25 year old Dalit voter, Pawan Kumar had gone to vote for BSP member candidate Yogesh Verma but he mistakenly voted for BJP candidate Bhola Singh in a district of Shikarpur India.

Frustrated over his mistake, Pawan after returning home chopped off his finger with a chopper.

Later Pawan shared a video on Twitter in which he was seen saying that he took this step to repent his mistake.

The Lok Sabha Elections in India begin on 11th April and will continue till 23rd may, 2019.

